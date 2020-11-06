If Trump loses the election, he also loses his special Twitter privileges

With it looking more and more likely that Joe Biden will win the presidential election, Donald Trump has doubled down on his Twitter rants lies over the past couple of days, as the company continues to flag many of his tweets for misinformation.

But, did you know, that doing that isn’t exactly normal? In fact, if he was a regular user, many of his tweets would have been removed completely and after so many offenses (strikes) he would actually have his account banned or at least restricted from posting.

Now according to Bloomberg and confirmed by Twitter, if Trump loses the election he’ll go back to being a normie account, rules and all. Now, before anyone has anything to say about “unfair treatment” or “the Democratic agenda,” the same goes for all former presidents, including Barack Obama.

To put things in perspective, Trump, since Tuesday, has had at least eight posts flagged for misinformation and it’s only because of the special privilege afforded to world leaders and the like.

According to Bloomberg, “World leaders can receive strikes for egregious rules violations — like promoting terrorism or a clear threat of violence — which would result in tweets being removed. But world leaders do not collect strikes for rules violations if a tweet is left up and labeled, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing internal policies.”

What do you think? Glad to see that Twitter will treat Trump’s account like a normal account if he leaves office or should he still be afforded special privileges? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: