If you buy one of Polestar’s expensive EVs, you’ll get 2 years of free fast charging

Polestar 2 owners will receive free fast charging for two years as the result of a deal between the automaker and Electrify America. Drivers will be limited by 30-minute sessions, but this period of time can give electric cars a much-needed top-up when on the road.

Both existing, as well as future Polestar 2 owners, will benefit from this deal. However, the deal is not as attractive as the three-year one that the creator of Electrify America, Volkswagen Group of America, offers to its own brands.

The Polestar 2 deal does not resolve the coverage and reliability issues that electric vehicle charging stations tend to face. Although Electrify America is constantly expanding its network, the infrastructure is still years away from reaching a point where a fast charger will always be close by.

The company is planning to double the number of charging stations that are available across the US and Canada, by the end of 2025.

Regardless of this, the deal could make the Polestar 2 more attractive for people who are trying to snag a good deal on charging. Especially considering that Tesla is removing its free supercharging program.

