Instagram is down for many users right now (updated)

UPDATE 12/12/22 2:53 PM EST: Instagram’s recent outage appears to have been an isolated incident – it’s now back online. We’ll provide any updates if any further developments arise. The original post follows below.

If you have issues logging into Instagram, don’t worry, you’re not alone. People everywhere are noting that Instagram is down or experiencing issues right now.

According to Downdetector, complaints about Instagram’s outage began at around 1:57 PM EST. However, the number of reports has since plummeted, with 22 reports recorded as of 2:20 PM EST.

There has been no official word from the company regarding the outages. Hopefully, everything will resolve and will be up and running shortly.

Naturally, users have flocked to Twitter and other social sites to see if Instagram is down for them or everyone else.

Any website outage is always prime meme material. That goes double for other social networks.

Everyone going on Twitter to see if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3gyMaeJkBl — Yusuf Arslan (@yusufarslan2708) December 12, 2022

me when instagram is down again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Kz15T0yQbM — molly is waiting for rugby (@molls_55) December 6, 2022

Instagram’s recent outage appears to have been an isolated incident. The platform is now back up and running, and users can once again access their accounts.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if any further developments arise.

