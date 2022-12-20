Instagram is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 12/20/2022 12:16 PM EST: Instagram’s services are back up and running. Instagram was offline for a period of time this morning but has since resolved the issue and is back up and running.

Instagram is currently experiencing issues for thousands of its users right now.

According to Downdetector, 6,842 people have reported an outage. That number first started rising at 11:19 AM ET. That number seems to stabilize, but reports continue to roll in on Twitter.

Reports show that feeds are not loading or users are getting kicked from their accounts.

At this point, it’s unclear what’s causing the outage and whether it’s an isolated event. One Twitter user notes, “Is my Instagram down or have I just been hacked?”

On the other hand, reports are dwindling, and whatever outage Instagram is experiencing seems to be subsiding. As of 11:30 AM, the number of reports has fallen to 449.

That’s typically a good sign and means services are slowly being restored.

Naturally, users are venting their frustrations to other social sites like Twitter. Here is what some of them are saying:

is it just me or is #instagram down again? — leo rowan (@leoerowan) December 20, 2022

Instagram down at the worst moment — Blaxe ✰ (@yungblaxe) December 20, 2022

As of 11:49 AM EST, it seems Instagram’s services are back up and running. If anything changes, we’ll update the post with any additional details.

We’ll continue to update this as more information is made available.

