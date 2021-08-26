Instagram is finally updating its search to make it actually work

Instagram’s search function is pretty awful. Instead of returning all of the relevant results when you search something, the platform only shows you hashtags, profiles, and places. Fortunately, the company is working on an update for the platform’s search function that will soon show much more relevant results.

In a video on his profile, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri gave users a little insight into how Instagram’s search works. He talks about how the platform ranks keywords and how you can tweak your profile to show up on more searches. He also gave us a look at how Instagram search is going to improve in the near future.

The platform is working on a new search window that aims to show more relevant search results in a user-friendly layout. The new search will have tabs for things like videos, pictures, accounts, and places so that all of your search results are organized and easy to find. Mosseri also says that Instagram is working to increase its keyword capabilities, starting with English first then expanding to other languages.

That said, the company has its work cut out for it in terms of optimizing its keyword functionality. It is a tough task to develop algorithms to be able to determine keywords in instances like videos and photos. Instagram has to make sure it maintains relevant search results while simultaneously expanding its keyword capabilities.

These are some pretty exciting changes for Instagram. Unfortunately, there has yet to be any word about when we could see the updated search results, but Mosseri says the company is currently in the process of expanding its keyword capabilities.

