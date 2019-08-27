Instagram is working on a messaging app that’s basically Snapchat Lite

Look, I’m old. I use Snapchat, but I don’t really use Snapchat. I mainly stick with Instagram these days for talking to friends. I don’t know why I do, it’s just where my friend group has gravitated.

Snapchat, however, is where “the youths” are hanging out and Facebook-owned Instagram ain’t happy about it. They want a piece of that pie, so instead of doing something innovative, they would prefer to imitate the success of something else in hopes that it brings a bigger audience.

Personally, I’m under the assumption that it has nothing to do with the features at this point, and all about staying ahead of us old farts. Once your mom gets on a platform, it’s time to find a new one.

Threads could be Instagram’s answer to Snapchat

Threads is all about your close friends on Instagram – not the 800 other people you follow. You know, that feature that many of us never us that prioritize our actual friends in the feed.

According to screenshots obtained by The Verge, Treads is an “app that’s designed to promote constant, automatic sharing between users and the people on their ‘close friends’ list on Instagram. Opt in to automatic sharing, and Threads will regularly update your status, giving your friends a real-time view of information about your location, speed, and more.”

Here’s the thing though – does anyone want yet another app cluttering up their phone? I hate that I switch between a handful of apps at this point – I don’t want to add another one that basically does nothing but let me keep tabs on my friends. I know I’m not the target audience, but still.

There’s no word about a launch date or anything of that nature, but we’ll update accordingly.

What do you think? Interested in a yet another app on your phone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: