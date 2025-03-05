iOS 18.4 beta may bring RCS support for Google Fi

T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile prepaid network users may soon gain access to RCS messaging on iPhones with iOS 18.4.

While Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have long enabled RCS for iPhone users, prepaid carriers have lagged behind.

Some of the largest prepaid providers have since added RCS support, but notable exceptions remain, including Google Fi, Mint Mobile, and US Mobile’s Light Speed network.

However, this situation appears to be changing—potentially for all carrier services.

Instead of these prepaid carriers implementing their own RCS solutions, iOS users on T-Mobile’s network without native RCS support will be able to connect through T-Mobile’s default RCS carrier bundle.

At this stage, the rollout appears limited to Mint Mobile. Users on other T-Mobile-powered prepaid services, such as Ultra Mobile and Tello, may have to wait a bit longer.

According to multiple reports on Reddit, some Mint Mobile users running iOS 18.4 Beta 2 have successfully enabled RCS.

Since this beta version is not widely used as a daily driver, only a small number of confirmations have surfaced.

Additionally, while RCS support has yet to be activated for users on other T-Mobile-based MVNOs, leaked bundle details suggest that a broader rollout is likely.

A Reddit user shared information indicating that RCS endpoints for these networks remain disabled and improperly configured, implying that full support is still in progress.

The reason for Mint Mobile’s early access remains unclear. Even among Mint Mobile users running the beta, RCS activation appears inconsistent.

This suggests that a full rollout may not happen until iOS 18.4’s stable release, which is expected in April.

Despite the promising signs, no official confirmation has been provided by T-Mobile regarding the timeline or full scope of the rollout. While nothing is final yet, the wait for expanded RCS availability for iPhone may soon be over.

Do you use RCS on iPhone? Have you been waiting for this change to come to your prepaid carrier? Tell us below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.