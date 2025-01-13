Apple’s next-gen iPad 11 may pack A17 Pro chip and 8GB RAM

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

After Apple slowly started to roll out Apple Intelligence features, the vanilla iPad remained one of the few products that still didn’t support the company’s latest AI features.

Even the company’s cheapest iPad, the iPad Mini, supports them only after last year’s refresh.

However, that’s going to change soon as, according to Mark Gurman’s latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the next entry-level iPad, the iPad 11, will pack the A17 Pro chip and 8GB RAM.

This will put its chip and unified memory on par with the latest iPad Mini, to bring Apple Intelligence features.

Next-gen iPad 11 coming this Spring

Apple announced the iPad 10 in October 2022. It sports an A14 Bionic chip and 4GB RAM, and its price was $449 at the time.

However, in May 2024, the company lowered the price to $349 in the US. So, whether the iPad 11 will start at $349 or its previously higher price point is unclear.

On the other hand, once Apple launches the iPad 11, Apple Intelligence features will finally be available on all current-generation iPads, which require at least an M1 or A17 Pro chip.

Additionally, Gurman expects the iPad 11 models to be released this Spring (2025) without any significant design changes, so March or April is the likely window.

Moreover, Gurman points to an iPad Air 11 and 13-inch refresh this spring, resulting in a spec bump to the M4 chip.

Apple may also release updated Magic Keyboards for the iPad 11 and the new iPad Air models at the same time.

