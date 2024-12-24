Apple will reportedly launch iPad 11 with iPadOS 18.3 next spring

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Several reports in recent months have hinted that Apple is developing a new entry-level iPad, the iPad 11. It is scheduled to launch alongside the iPhone SE 4 and the iPad Air in the Spring.

Now, a recent report from MacRumors elaborates on the entry-level iPad 11 rumor, saying that the device may come with iPadOS 18.3 pre-installed.

No in-house 5G modem for the iPad 11

Today’s report adds weight to the previous rumor. Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 in late January or early February.

This would give the company enough time to install the latest software for the new device, which will ship around March.

The rumors about the new iPad 11 are thin on new features. The report also debunks the rumor that Apple’s next low-cost iPad will feature the company’s first custom 5G modem.

Although the same modem is rumored to be featured on the iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 17 Air in 2025.

Apple’s custom 5G modem theoretically has a download speed of 4GB/s, which is slower than the current Qualcomm modem. The chip doesn’t support mmWave 5G but the slower sub-6GHz 5G.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the device will likely support Apple Intelligence, likely hinting at a new A-series chip and at least 8GB RAM.

Gurman also said that Apple is working on a new Magic Keyboard accessory for its next low-cost iPad or the next iPad Air, which is expected to launch in the middle of 2025.

Either way, Apple is developing the first iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 betas, but the features included are unknown.

