iPhone 15 Pro will be thinner and lighter with better battery life 

There are only days left for Apple’s next event. The company is all set to announce the iPhone 15 series at its September event on a Tuesday.

But ahead of the official launch and announcement, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman is here with some of the latest iPhone 15 updates.

Gurman states that the iPhone Pro models are switching from steel to titanium for the sides of the new frame, which translates to overall weight reduction and adds to the looks.

According to his sources, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be at least 10% lighter, but due to the new efficiency improvements in the A17 chipset, they will have a better battery life.

Slimmer iPhone 15 Pro but better battery life

Source: 9to5Mac

In recent years, iPhones have gotten thicker, and that’s to accommodate the bigger battery. However, the latest rumor indicates the trend may reverse.

If the rumor is true, iPhone 15 Pro models will be thinner. Apple may be unable to reduce the thickness significantly, but even a 10% reduction is excellent.

However, the thickness reduction won’t come at the expense of battery life. Instead, it will be even better courtesy of the new 3-nanometer A17 chip.

According to Bloomberg, the new A17 chip will not only help Apple extend the battery life, but also improve the CPU and GPU performances exponentially.

The iPhone 14 series is notorious for its poor battery life. The iPhone 14 Pro was rated for 23 hours of video playback, but it cuts down significantly in real life. So, a battery life bump with the iPhone 15 series should help Apple.

However, all these improvements are courtesy of the new A17 chip, exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models like last year. So, we are a bit worried about the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 event kicks off at 10 AM PT on Tuesday, September 12. Stay tuned to KnowTechie for more details.

