Apple officially pushed out its new iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update, and if you haven’t downloaded it yet, just know, it’s big, and it brings a ton of new features to your iPhone. But mainly, a ton of new emojis. 100 more, to be exact.

Some of the newer additions include a plunger, ninja, logs, piñata, a transgender flag, and a whole lot more. The full list of all the new emojis being added to iOS 14.2 can be found here. Our favorite new addition, without a doubt, is the new “pinched finger” emoji. If you haven’t seen the “frustrated Italian hand gesture” meme, here’s a good example of it in action below:

In case you can’t see because you haven’t updated your iPhone yet. https://t.co/ULW6Leknn6 pic.twitter.com/D6NwWK6m1A — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) November 5, 2020

Obviously, Apple included more in the update than just emojis. These improvements include eight new wallpapers, bug fixes, and a new AirPlay menu. HomePod users also get some updates too included in the iOS 14 update. These include Apple’s new intercom feature and the ability to link a HomePod speaker to an Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround, and Dolby Atmos.

But yeah, the main ticket here seems to be the new emojis. Most people aren’t too concerned with bug fixes and stuff being done under the hood. But it’s nice to see Apple pushing these sorts of updates out. If you haven’t downloaded the new update, just know it’s there whenever you’re ready for it.

Have you updated? Have any thoughts on the new emoji? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: