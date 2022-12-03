How to create a live wallpaper on iPhone and Android

When you look at your phone, one of the first things you see is your wallpaper. So, you might as well choose something visually appealing, right?

Some people prefer simple, unobtrusive backgrounds, while others opt for photos of pets, family members, or celebrities. But the image is a dying medium. Now, it’s all about video.

If you consider yourself a bit of a modernist—or just like looking at cool stuff—you can ditch that old-still background and set live wallpapers on your iPhone or Android device.

How to set up a live wallpaper on iPhone

Image: KnowTechie

With iOS 16, Apple removed the live wallpaper feature in favor of a Dynamic Lock Screen. If, however, you’re running an older OS, you should still have the option.

You can set live wallpapers on your iPhone (pre-iOS 16) by following these steps Launch the Settings app Select Wallpaper Tap Choose a New Wallpaper Either select Live or scroll down and select Live Photos Select a live photo, tap Set, and choose either Set Lock Screen, Set Home Screen, or Set Both

Convert TikTok Videos to live photos on iPhone

Image: Unsplash

When using a pre-iOS-16 iPhone, you can convert videos from TikTok to Live Photos, which you can then use as wallpapers. The process is swift and simple. Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a TikTok video to a live photo in iOS by following these steps:

Launch the TikTok app and locate the video you want to use

Tap the Share icon

Image: KnowTechie

Select Live Photo to save the video to your device

Image: KnowTechie

Once you’ve saved the video as a live photo, you can set it as a wallpaper via the Settings app using the standard process.

How to set a live wallpaper on Samsung Galaxy

Image: KnowTechie

If your Android phone happens to be a Samsung Galaxy, you’re in luck. You can set a live wallpaper without downloading a third-party app.

Here’s how to set live wallpapers on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Launch the Gallery app and select the video you want to use

Tap the More (three dots) button and select Set as wallpaper

Image: KnowTechie

Select either Lock screen or Call background

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the Scissors button to trim the clip if necessary and tap Set… when done

Image: KnowTechie

How to set a live wallpaper on Android

If you’re using a non-Samsung phone, you’ll need to get a third-party app involved to create a live wallpaper.

Luckily, you have several solutions to choose from. While the process varies between apps, the basic idea is the same.

For example, here’s how to set a live wallpaper using ‘Video to Wallpaper’ for Android:

Download and install Video to Wallpaper from the Google Play Store and launch the app

Tap the Plus (+) button to add a new wallpaper

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Choose, select the video you want to convert, rename if necessary, and tap OK

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the wallpaper you want to use and tap Set wallpaper

Image: KnowTechie

Select either Home screen or Home screen and lock screen

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it. Your wallpaper is now live. Note that the free version of Video to Wallpaper will only let you save one wallpaper at a time.

You can either delete your wallpaper when you want to set a new one or pay to upgrade the app.

ⓘ While Video to Wallpaper is super simple to use, other free apps may offer more freedom and flexibility.

What are the downsides of using live wallpapers?

While live wallpapers may be nice to look at—or horrific, depending on the content—they don’t come without a cost.

Continually running a video in the background of your phone can quickly drain your battery and affect overall performance.

If you set a live wallpaper and notice serious battery drain or clunky performance, it may be time to switch back to an antiquated still image and save yourself the trouble.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: