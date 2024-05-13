Connect with us
Ipvanish VPN offers 83% discount on two-year plan

IPVanish is offering a 65% discount on its annual plan, with an additional 3 months free, a total of 79% off the regular price.
IPVanish VPN pricing plans and discounts display.
Image: KnowTechie

Bid farewell to the relentless drain of monthly fees. IPVanish is slashing through the VPN market with a deal that’s too good to pass up.

Forget the usual trickle of expenses; IPVanish is offering a deluge of savings. Choose the annual plan at just $2.79 a month, and you’ll be swimming in a sea of value with a 65% discount. That’s only $41.85 for the year.

  • Yearly + 3 months free – 79% off ($2.79/mo; $41.85) 
  • Two years + 3 months free – 83% off ($2.19/mo; $59.13) 
  • Monthly: $12.99

    Better yet, it includes three additional months on the house. That’s 79% off the regular price. Feeling savvy yet?

    Dive deeper with the two-year plan, and the price drops to an astonishing $2.19 per month. That’s not just a saving; they’re practically giving the service away. It almost feels like stealing. Hey, we don’t make the rules.

    You can get a IPVanish subscription for as low as $2.19 per month. This makes it the lowest price we've seen this year.
      IPVanish VPN service interface on various devices
      Image: KnowTechie

      And for those of you rolling month-to-month, there’s still an option at $12.99 per month. It’s straightforward, simple, and always available.

      Why settle for less when you can lock down more savings with these deals? Forget about the usual drip-drip-drip of monthly expenses.

      Embrace the wave of savings right in front of you. It’s not just a clever choice; it’s a smart investment in your budget-savvy future.

      Ready to jump on this deal? Don’t stall. Deals this good don’t linger, and time is ticking. Make the switch, embrace the savings, and say goodbye to monthly bill blues.

      Act now, because once the clock hits the deadline, this offer vanishes. Don’t be the one left wishing you’d seized the savings.

