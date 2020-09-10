Is NordVPN torrent-friendly?

Accessing your favorite movies, sports, and television shows are one of the most satisfying things. Here, you get to be updated on what is trending without a miss. However, this can be challenging, especially if you are living abroad. This is because some countries have restricted the change of location on these websites.

Torrenting is one of the most common ways of downloading and uploading files through a particular server. This enables people to download their favorite music or videos without any cost. However, for this to operate, you must have a VPN for encryption. The main function of installing a VPN is to ensure that any other party cannot access the activities you do online.

It also helps you to hide your location to allow you to gain access to certain websites. NordVPN is one of the best networks that you can use to gain premium services as well as maintain confidential information safely. Here are some of the benefits that you get from NordVPN for your torrents:

Security

Any online activity that you engage in is prone to hacking or snooping by people who want to collect data from you. Therefore, you must be keen on the sites that you visit to avoid any information from leaking. Here, the key to preventing such attempts is to ensure that you are using a trusted VPN.

This plays well if you are downloading files from certain networks that are restricted in your location. According to VPNAlert, NordVPN is the best network that you can rely on as an individual. It guarantees maximum safety since it uses encryption. This implies that any other party cannot access any information that you contain in the device that you use. It also hinders your IP addressing from being exposed to avoid being monitored.

Anonymity

Privacy is one of the key steps that you should ensure you have when conducting any online activity. Some websites contain scammers who want to gather your information and monitor every website that you click. For instance, once you lack the proper mechanism of blocking hackers, you stand a high chance of losing your emails. They will use them to access all your online accounts.

One of the best moves you can make is using NordVPN when torrenting for safety. They assure you of anonymity, where no one can monitor the files that you want to download or upload. They mask your location, especially if you are using a server that is restricted in your country. This way, you will have a chance to enjoy a variety of content that may not be available in your location.

Automatic Kill Switch

If you want to maintain a high level of privacy in your online activities, you must have the ability to choose a reliable VPN that is well built. For instance, you must ensure that you are conversant with the features that it has. This is meant to offer you unlimited abilities to increase your online safety.

In this case, an automatic kill switch is a feature that is found in NordVPN that is meant to block in internet activities if the server is inactive. This way, your information and IP address location will be safe and free from being accessed by hackers. Any VPN connection that lacks this feature makes you prone to exposing your information. Once the server connection returns, NordVPN will ensure that they bring you back online and continue with your activities safely. Such features make you enjoy premium services when you are torrenting quality content.

Improved Performance

Downloading and uploading files can be hectic, especially if they are huge. This may take time for them to complete, which can be tedious. This can be caused by a weak server connection or interference from ads and other pop-ups on your website. Using a trusted VPN is the only way that you can avoid such problems. For instance, if you are downloading a movie, you might experience slow data entry once an ad appears. This is because you start sharing a connection that has been redirected.

With NordVPN, you are assured of maximum speed when downloading or uploading. Here they have included in-apps features that ensure that your activity is smooth and fast. One of the key features that they have is the ability to block these ads and pop-ups that you have on your websites. These developments have taken torrenting into another level since you get a chance to connect to various server connections without issues. This is regardless of the location that you are at when uploading and downloading files.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: