Is the iOS 14 beta safe to install?

Apple unveiled the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 14 earlier this year at WWDC 2020, showing off multiple improvements to improve the usability of its devices. At that time, downloads of the new update were limited to developers, so they could get used to the new changes ahead of it going public.

Now the beta version of both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is available for anyone to download, should they want to. But… should they? Beta versions are just that, early versions of software before the bugs have been worked out. Last year’s iOS 13 Beta had issues with both AirPods and the HomePod, so is there anything similar happening with iOS 14?

So, is the beta of iOS 14 stable enough to use daily?

Short answer: Most likely, yes

Okay, usually we’d give you a whole spiel about avoiding betas until the public release of iOS 14 in September. Usually… See, I’ve been running iOS 14 on all my Apple hardware since the developer alpha was released at WWDC 2020, and it has been rock solid.

Widgets work well, battery life seems to be better, the UI is overall faster, and I’ve not had a single one of my apps crash or behave oddly. Sure, I did make a full backup to my iCloud by opening Settings > Tap on your name > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Tap Back Up Now and waiting for it to finish before loading the iOS 14 preview, but that’s just good sense. You really should do a full backup like this before any major iOS update, and it’s probably a good idea to backup monthly as well, just in case.

There are a few scattered apps that have been mentioned as not working on Twitter, so do a quick search to make sure that anything you rely on daily isn’t broken before you update (if you decide to). Mostly it seems to be minor issues such as widgets showing up as light mode if your phone is set to dark mode, or the weather app showing Cupertino as your home rather than the city you actually live in. Neither of these are game breakers, so you’re probably okay running iOS 14 beta as your daily device.

