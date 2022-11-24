Jackery announces Black Friday Sale with savings up to $500

During Jackery’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, customers can take advantage of several offers that provide great savings.

These promotions include discounts up to $1,000 and the opportunity to win a camper trailer or other awesome prizes.

The Jackery sales team is also planning a livestream event on Black Friday. You can watch the live stream on their official website or YouTube channel on November 28 at 2:30 PM PST.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Jackery is a company that manufactures portable and solar power solutions. Their portable power stations, solar panels, and generators provide clean, green, and cost-effective electricity.

They are ideal for anyone concerned with protecting the environment and who wants to enjoy the outdoors. They also have several accessories to help you get the most out of your new solar generator.

The Best Jackery Black Friday Deals

So, what’s up for grabs? Pretty much everything. Here are some of the best Black Friday Jackery deals up for grabs:

Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Product Price Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro (Explorer 2000 Pro + SolarSaga 200W) Black Friday Originally $2,798.00

Black Friday price: $1,958.60

Use promo code FRIDAY30 Learn More Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station Black Friday Originally $1,099.00

Black Friday Price: $769.39

Use promo code JADEAL Learn More Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station Black Friday Originally $299.99

Black Friday price: $210

Use promo code JADEAL Learn More Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel Black Friday Originally $299.99

Black Friday price: $210

Use promo code JADEAL Learn More Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station Black Friday Originally $499.99

Black Friday price: $424

Use promo code FRIDAY15 Learn More

Jackery is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is giving away some cool gadgets and prizes to celebrate. These include a “Crazy Monday” sweepstakes, a Black Series giveaway, and several other special offers.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

November 10-23: Early Access Black Friday Deals

Early Access Black Friday Deals November 24-28: Black Friday Sale officially kicks off

Black Friday Sale officially kicks off November 28: Jackery $250,000 Live Stream Contest for any purchase made during 24-28

The Jackery “Crazy Monday” Sweepstakes will run from November 28 to December 2. To enter, visit Jackery’s official website, click “Open to Win,” and you’ll be automatically entered into the giveaway.

And don’t forget, Jackery’s Black Friday Sale offers some of its biggest discounts of the year, so if you’re looking to buy any of its portable power products, now is the time.

Again, Jackery’s Black Friday Sale kicks off November 24 and runs through November 28. Don’t miss out.

