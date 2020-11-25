Jeff Bezos has donated $684 million worth of Amazon stock to non-profits

Jeff Bezos has donated shares worth $684 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to multiple non-profit organizations.

Until recently, Bezos has regularly been criticized for his modest philanthropic efforts. In the meantime, he became the world’s richest person with an estimated fortune of $183.6 billion. Earlier this year, the billionaire founded his Earth Fund, designed to battle climate change. This $10 billion endeavor has been active since February this year.

In a recent Instagram post, Jeff Bezos announced that he had selected sixteen NGOs to receive grants from his Bezos Earth Fund.

The list of Grantees include:

World Wildlife Fund

World Resources Institute

Union of Concerned Scientists

Salk Institute for Biological Studies

The Nature Conservancy

Natural Resources Defense Council

NDN Collective

Rocky Mountain Institute

The Solutions Project

Dream Corps Green For All

Energy Foundation

Environmental Defense Fund

Eden Reforestation Projects

The Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund

The Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice

ClimateWorks Foundation

In his Instagram post, Bezos explained that he had spent months working with a group of “incredibly smart people” whose mission is to battle climate change and its negative impact worldwide.

The sixteen organizations received 220,825 Amazon shares, whose worth is $684 million. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Jeff Bezos has donated stock totaling $856 million this year.

Earlier in November, Jeff Bezos sold Amazon stock worth $3 billion this year separately from his Earth Fund. All in all, so far in 2020, he sold Amazon stocks worth $10 billion.

