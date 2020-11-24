Amazon’s Echo Buds can now track your workouts – here’s how to set it up

If you’ve got a pair of Echo Buds, Amazon is now in the process of adding a handy feature, fitness tracking. It’s been in the works for a while now, with CNBC noticing a beta version last year, and it’s now ready for prime time.

The Echo Buds will be able to track your workout duration, how many steps you take, estimate the calories you’ve burned off, and also how far you run, and at what pace. According to Amazon, the features are rolling out over the next couple of days.

Step tracking in the Echo Buds is done with the internal accelerometer, adjusted by the height you enter into the app. Make sure your height is correct, or your fitness tracking won’t be accurate.

Here’s how to use the new fitness tracking

If you’ve got a pair of Echo Buds and want to use the new features, head on to the Alexa app.

Tap on More at the bottom of the screen Tap on Settings on the next menu Choose Account Settings Tap on Workouts Choose to Create Workout profile

When you’re finished your workout, you’ll have to go back into the Alexa app to see your stats.

Tap on Devices Then find Echo & Alexa, and tap on Echo Buds Tap on Workouts

Starting your workout tracking is much easier, as all you need to do is say “Alexa, start my run.” You can also ask Alexa to pause your workout, end your workout, or request an update on your pace. Happy jogging!

What do you think? Could you see yourself using the Echo Buds for fitness tracking? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

