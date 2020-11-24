Amazon is encouraging customers to pick up packages from stores to keep the holidays “spoiler free”

The holidays are upon us and this year will certainly introduce its own set of challenges, past the normal hustle and bustle associated with this time of year. With COVID-19 cases increasing across the United States, it’s a bit surprising to see Amazon recommend customers go to brick-and-mortar locations and Amazon lockers to pick up packages, but anything in the name of a “spoiler free” holiday, right?

Announced in a press release, Amazon notes that it has a new delivery option for Prime members that include having your stuff delivered to an Amazon 4-star or Amazon Books location. With these stores only being available in select locations around the US, Amazon is also encouraging customers to use the self-service Hub lockers that are much more widespread.

The service is free for Prime members and still includes standard shipping options, including same-day delivery.

If neither of these options sound appealing, Amazon is encouraging customers to use Amazon Day. This delivery option consolidates deliveries to one day a week and typically reduces the number of boxes that arrive. There’s also Key by Amazon, which gives delivery drivers the option to drop off packages in your garage.

Finally, in an effort to reduce spoilers, Alexa will now recognize purchases that are potential gifts (or items that have been marked as a gift). If someone asks Alexa “Where’s my stuff?”, Alexa will not say the names of the items.

While more delivery options are always a good thing, it’s a bit surprising to see Amazon encouraging people to go out. That said, if more people use these centralized locations, it should help drivers get more packages delivered in a timely manner.

What do you think? Do you see yourself using these delivery options?

