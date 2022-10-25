This 27″ gaming monitor competes with the best, and it’s now $250

Gaming monitors come in all shapes and sizes, but when you boil them down, most people tend to stick with an option that fits their budget. If this sounds like you, keep on reading.

For a limited time, Jlink’s new 27-inch 1440P monitor got a $50 Amazon price cut via an on-site coupon, knocking it down to $249.99. It typically sells for $300.

The Jlink 27-inch 1440P has a 165Hz refresh rate for that buttery smooth picture. Plus, it includes a 1ms response time for virtually no input lag.

Verified Jlink 27″ 165Hz 1ms 1440P Gaming Monitor

Currently listed at $259, get it for just $209 by clipping the $50 on-site coupon. Rating $209 at Amazon On-Going Offer

In addition to premium performance, this monitor has an adjustable stand that swivels, moves up and down, and tilts to create the optimal viewing experience.

Additional features include a 16:9 aspect ratio, a three-sided frameless design, VESA mount support, and more. For a full rundown of product features, click the box below.

All in all, getting this premium gaming monitor for just $250 is a great excuse to upgrade your current monitor. But act fast, there’s no telling when Amazon will decide to pull the deal.

Deals Jlink 27-inch 1080P Monitor Currently listed at $259, get it for just $209 by clipping the $50 on-site coupon. Click the button below for more info. Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.