Just bought a house? This app helps you keep up with home maintenance

For homeowners, one of the biggest hassles throughout the year is general maintenance. Consumer Reports recently surveyed 2,341 Americans and found that the average amount that people spend on house maintenance is around $1,290 per year.

That’s why Consumer Reports has introduced its new home maintenance app, Upkept. Now, I don’t own a house, but I have plenty of experience working on them, and having something that could help keep up with all the random things I should be checking definitely sounds nice.

Upkept is a mobile app available on both iOS and Android. It offers homeowners tools and resources to help schedule and complete regular maintenance on their homes.

Home maintenance can definitely be tedious. You have to keep up with everything from your roof and your floors to appliances, like your refrigerator or washer and dryer. Upkept aims to take some of the complicated logistics out of home maintenance.

With Upkept, you can create unique schedules for all of your home maintenance requirements. You can have the app remind you to change the filters in your refrigerator every six months. Or have it tell you to clean out your gutters every fall so your roof doesn’t degrade (looking at you, Josiah).

In addition to that, you can add all kinds of different notifications and schedules for your home maintenance needs with Upkept. The app will even give you useful tips and helpful instructions for some of the more tedious home maintenance tasks, like DIY projects and renovations.

Upkept is available both on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. You can also get a 30-day free trial with a $4.99 per month subscription fee after the free trial period.

The app is certainly worth giving a try, especially for young, new homeowners who have become used to mobile apps to help manage some of life’s complications.

