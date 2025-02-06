Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Tick-tock. If you’re eyeing the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, or the classic S25, your time is running out, my friend.

Samsung’s dangling some sweet deals, but they’re slipping away as fast as a loaded webpage on 5G. Here’s what’s up for grabs before midnight strikes.

We’re talking a juicy $900 off with eligible trade-ins. Yes, your old phone could be your ticket to a brand-new Galaxy S25.

Buy a new Samsung Galaxy S25, get free stuff

Thinking about extra protection? Get 15% off Samsung Care+ now with $0 screen repairs. That’s right, crack your screen and watch the repair bill disappear like magic.

Oh, and the Instant Samsung Credit? It’s too for anyone grabbing the Ultra or the Plus before today closes. Can’t say no to free credit, can you?

Speaking of irresistible, how about exclusive colorways like Titanium Jadegreen or Coralred—only on Samsung.com?`

Now, if you reserved your device before this round of Unpacked festivities, don’t forget about your $50 Samsung Credit. It’s the last call to splash it on a shiny new toy.

Curious about the whole shebang or ready to pre-order? Hit up Samsung.com and take a peek. Just remember, midnight is creeping in, and no one likes Cinderella moments without an S25 in hand.

Remember, the clock is ticking on these Samsung Galaxy S25 deals

To recap, offers include:

Save up to $900 with an eligible trade-in

Receive 15% off Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss, which now includes $0 screen repairs

Receive an Instant Samsung Credit with a purchase of the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Galaxy S25+

There you go—solid deals, straight talk, and no fluff. Now go get what’s yours before it’s gone!

