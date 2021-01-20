Kami now sells a $99 smart doorbell camera with baked-in facial recognition and people detection

If you’re in the market for a doorbell camera, you’ve got a lot to choose from. Whether it’s from Ring, Eufy, SimpliSafe, or all the countless other manufacturers – there are plenty of choices. To throw another name in the hat, Kami now sells one too.

The device costs $119 and includes a suite of note-worthy features. The most significant feature is facial recognition and human detection. This allows the camera to notify users when someone is at the door, and more specifically, who’s at the door. This also helps cuts down the number of false alerts caused by insects and light changes.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Additional features include two-way audio, 1080P HD and a 160-degree wide-angle lens, dual power mode, and a powerful 150-day battery. It’s also IP65 weather-resistant, meaning it can withstand harsh weather conditions.

For $119, that’s not a bad deal at all. I’ve had some experience with Kami products, and I have to say, their stuff is pretty good. And seeing that this video doorbell offers all the same features as some of the bigger names in the space, this is something worth considering.

The Kami Doorbell Camera is now available for purchase from either Kami’s website or Amazon for $119. However, the company is offering a limited launch price of $99.99.

