KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win this RAVPower Portable Power Station

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive a brand new RAVPower Portable Power Station valued at $270, courtesy of the good folks over at RAVPower. Yup, that’s right, you can win this beast of a portable charging station just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So what exactly is RAVPower’s Portable Power Station? In simple terms, it’s essentially a mini backup generator that doesn’t require any gas, but it’s capable of a whole lot more.

The RAVPower Portable Power Station comes with everything you’ll need to keep all your devices up and running for hours at a time. This includes laptops, phones, and even appliances with traditional AC outlets. Additional perks include an integrated LED light, USB-C cable, and a premium travel bag.

With the right accessories such as a solar panel or DC charger, this already flexible battery pack gets even better, enabling an off the grid experience while still being connected. If you need serious power on the go, you will be hard-pressed to find a better overall mix of portability and power.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook or following us on Instagram or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from August 7 to August 21, 2020. One winner will be selected, and the winner will receive a brand new RAVPower Portable Charging Station. Good luck!

KnowTechie Giveaway: RAVPower Portable Charging Station



Do you plan on entering? Why should you win this Nintendo Switch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.