KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to win an ANNKE outdoor security cam

It’s time to get excited because KnowTechie is back with another fantastic giveaway just for you!

For the next few weeks, we’re giving three lucky winners a chance to boost their home security with the ANNKE 5MP Outdoor security camera, each valued at $50.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and versatile home security camera without spending a cent. Entering the giveaway is simple and only takes about two to three minutes of your time. That’s all it takes!

So take advantage of this giveaway offer and make a positive impact on your home security without breaking the bank. Remember, time is of the essence, and this giveaway won’t last forever. `

Here’s what you’re potentially winning

Image: KnowTechie

The ANNKE 5MP Outdoor PoE Security IP Camera feature-rich solution to keep your home safe and secure. This powerful camera offers 5MP super-HD recordings, ensuring crystal-clear images that capture every detail.

Whether day or night, you can rely on its impressive 100 ft night vision feature, even providing color vision when there’s sufficient ambient light.

But that’s not all – this robust security camera comes with a built-in noise-cancellation microphone for clear audio recordings. It also keeps you updated through email and app alerts whenever it detects any unusual activity.

Designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, the IP67 rating ensures resistance against temperatures ranging from -22°F to 140°F. H265+ HEVC Compression allows for efficient storage, while support for a 256 TF Card ensures ample space for your footage.

ANNKE C500 5MP Super HD Outoor PoE Security IP Camera 4.0 Elevate your home protection with the ANNKE C500 5MP Outdoor Security Camera, boasting stunning Super HD visuals, true color night vision, and an integrated microphone. Built to endure with its IP67 waterproof rating, this versatile camera supports Alexa, ONVIF, and RTSP for seamless connectivity, all at a budget-friendly cost. What We Like: MP Super HD resolution for crisp, detailed video surveillance.

Color night vision provides clear images even in low light conditions.

Built-in noise-cancelling microphone captures audio up to 20 feet away.

IP67 waterproof rating ensures durability in harsh weather conditions.

Local storage option supports up to 256GB microSD cards without monthly cloud fees.

Customizable motion detection areas for more relevant notifications. Check Availability

The ANNKE 5MP Outdoor PoE Security IP Camera is compatible with Synology, Blueiris, and Homeassistant, making it an ideal choice for seamless integration into your existing smart home setup.

With this much tech on your side, you can relax and enjoy peace of mind, knowing that your property is being carefully monitored and protected.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to protect your home with top-notch security. Enter our giveaway now and experience the difference this cutting-edge camera can make.

Image: KnowTechie

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Additionally, all entrants must ANNKE’s Twitter and Facebook, and most importantly, register an account on its website. We’ll verify these requirements to ensure entrants follow the rules.

For your entry to count, make sure to submit it through the widget below. Remember, submissions made elsewhere will not be considered.

If you like free stuff and want to take advantage of this giveaway, then jump right in. The giveaway is open now and runs through July 10. We’ll announce the winners the following day.

Again, three cameras are up for grabs, and we’ll select three winners to receive one Annke outdoor security camera. The giveaway is open to residents in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

