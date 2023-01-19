Giveaway: Lyric Speaker Box – the ultimate music companion

New year, new giveaway. For the next four weeks, we’re running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive the highly-coveted Lyric Speaker Box, courtesy of Cotodama.

Yup, you heard that right. One lucky winner will get their chance to score this one-of-a-kind speaker just by simply throwing their name into the hat.

Seriously, it’s that easy, and it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes to enter.

So, what’s up for grabs? One winner will receive a Lyric Speaker Box valued at $1,400 each. It’s an amazing speaker, and from the looks of it, it seems like a beast.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Lyric Speaker Box is the ultimate addition to your audio arsenal

This next-gen Wi-Fi speaker is packed with features that will take your listening experience to the next level.

The star of the show is its “Lyric Sync Technology,” which displays lyrics on a transparent LCD monitor in matching motion graphics and fonts.

This means you can sing along to your favorite songs in style, creating a truly immersive listening experience.

But the Lyric Speaker Box isn’t just about looks

The sonics are expressed through a two-way bass-reflex speaker, giving you a wide range of sound that will fill any room.

With one 3-inch subwoofer and one 0.75-inch tweeter, the speaker output is 32W total, and the frequency response is 60Hz ~ 20kHz, making this speaker perfect for all your music needs.

The Lyric Speaker Box is perfect if you want a speaker that combines style and substance. With its sleek design and innovative features, it’s sure to be the center of attention at any party.

So don’t wait; enter to win your very own Lyric Speaker Box today You won’t regret it.

How to enter

It’s simple. To win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from January 18 to February 16. We will select and announce one winner on February 17. Entries are limited to U.S. residents only.

One winner will be chosen randomly and will receive one Lyric Box speaker. This giveaway has a total value of $1,400. Good luck!

Learn everything and more about the Lyric Speaker Box at its official website. You’re going to absolutely fall in love with it.