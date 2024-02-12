The super flexible Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop is $390 off right now

Feast your eyes on the Lenovo Yoga 7i, a laptop with more flexibility than a Cirque du Soleil acrobat; right now, it’s going for $949.99. That’s a whopping $390 off the regular price.

Packed with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, this nifty machine can multitask like a pro, juggling your tasks smoother than a bartender mixing cocktails at happy hour. And if that’s not enough, it’s got 16 GB of DR5 memory.

Storage? It’s got a 1 TB SSD, which should be enough for pretty much any file you want to store and app you have to install.

And display? A stunning 16″ WQXGA touch screen with crystal clear visuals that’ll make your favorite show look like real life.

Camera? It’s got a 1080p FHD display that delivers crisp picture quality. Worry about prying eyes? Fret not; it comes with a handy privacy shutter.

And let’s not forget about the fingerprint reader for tight security, backlit keyboard so you don’t put on your phone’s flashlight to look for the keys in the middle of the night, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1. Life can’t get any better. Period.

And here’s the cherry on top – a 3-Month Xbox Game Pass add-on. This deal, folks, is truly enticing. It won’t be around forever, so grab it while it’s hot – Lenovo is sunsetting this deal on February 18th, so you have a few more days to make a decision.

