Lyft is following Uber’s lead and requiring passengers and drivers to wear face masks

Earlier in the month, Uber announced that it would require both passengers and drivers to wear face masks and now Lyft is following suit with its own set of guidelines regarding rides.

According to the blog post from Lyft, both drivers and riders will have to confirm through an in-app checklist that they don’t have COVID-19, will wear a face mask, and will follow CDC guidelines pertaining to the virus and ridesharing programs.

One of these includes keeping the window down as often as possible to avoid recirculated air and requiring passengers to ride in the back seat. Lyft has been providing drivers with cleaning products and face masks, but according to Lyft, that is typically limited to one face mask per week.

Passengers will be greeted with the new checklist and must confirm to abide by it once a week. Drivers will have to confirm every morning. If either side refuses to agree to the checklist, they will be unable to take riders or book a ride.

Lyft is also adding a section to its Learning Center to provide education materials surround COVID-19, with information from the CDC. There has been no end-date given for these new rules.

