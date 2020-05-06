Lyft will now give you a cheaper rate if you’re willing to wait a bit longer for a ride

Venturing out into the world during this whole COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the best of ideas, but hey, we all have to get things like food, water, and of course, toilet paper. And while most of the country’s population is stuck at home without jobs or steady income, paying for a Lyft or Uber isn’t economically viable. Thankfully, Lyft is switching things up and offering riders cheaper fares. The only catch, users have to wait a bit longer for a ride.

This is all in thanks to a new Wait & Save pilot program the company is testing out in the U.S. and Canada. Lyft says the pilot program is available to “most” users, so whenever you book a ride in the app, you should see a cheaper option if you’re willing to wait it out for a ride. Here’s how the company explains it in a recent blog post:

“Riders who choose Wait & Save will always pay less than they would for a standard Lyft ride, and typically the longer they need to wait, the more they will save. This allows for the rider to be matched with the best-located driver.”

Now, just keep in mind, you might not see this option. Wait & Save is a testing pilot program, meaning it’s not available to everyone. But in a recent statement given to Mashable, Lyft spokesperson, Zachary Kizer, said the company is looking to offer this option to as many riders possible across North America.

If you’re one of the lucky users given this option for cheaper fares, don’t hesitate to use it. I mean, you’re already home killing time, might as well use that time to your advantage and save some money in the process. Hopefully, we’ll see this feature rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

Would you be willing to wait it out for a cheaper Lyft ride? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: