Master iPhone gaming with the Leadjoy M1 controller

Ever felt like your mobile games experience could use a little more oomph with a game controller or gamepad, perhaps even joysticks?

Gaming on mobile devices like iPhones has become increasingly popular in recent years. With the advancement in technology, mobile games have become more sophisticated, offering a console-like gaming experience.

However, playing games on a touch screen can sometimes be frustrating, especially when it comes to certain genres like action or racing games. This is where the Leadjoy M1 mobile gaming controller comes in.

With its easy-to-use gamepad, this handheld device is set to revolutionize controls on the iPhone’s screen in the gaming sphere.

Leadjoy M1 Mobile Gaming Controller

Design and build quality

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Leadjoy M1 has a compact and ergonomic design that fits perfectly in your hands. The controller is made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity.

The buttons are strategically placed for easy access, and the analog sticks provide precise control. The controller also features a trigger button that adds an extra dimension to your gameplay.

The sleek design and solid build quality of the Leadjoy M1 make it a joy to use for long gaming sessions.

The buttons

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Leadjoy M1 is equipped with a wide range of buttons, including a D-pad, analog sticks, trigger buttons, and action buttons. All the buttons are responsive and have a satisfying click to them.

The D-pad is especially useful for games that require precise movements, while the trigger buttons add an extra layer of immersion to your gameplay.

The buttons are well-placed and easy to reach, ensuring a comfortable gaming experience.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Compatibility with iPhones

Does it work with iOS 13 or above iPhones?

Yes, the Leadjoy M1 is compatible with iOS 13 or above iPhones. Whether you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, the controller can be easily connected to your device.

Simply connect the controller to your iPhone’s Lightning port, and you’re ready to play your favorite mobile games with enhanced control.

Does it work with the iPhone 15?

Sadly, no. Since the iPhone 15 made the jump to USB-C, the Leadjoy M1 gaming controller is not compatible with the iPhone 15. It only works with iPhones with Lightning ports.

What if my iPhone doesn’t properly fit the LeadJoy M1

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

If your iPhone doesn’t fit properly with the Leadjoy M1, you can use the included adjustable handle to secure your phone in place.

The adjustable handle can accommodate different sizes of iPhones, providing a secure and stable fit. This ensures that your gaming sessions are uninterrupted and enjoyable.

App and features

There’s an app?

Yes, there is an app available for the Leadjoy M1 mobile gaming controller. The app allows you to customize the controller settings according to your preferences.

You can remap buttons, adjust the sensitivity of the analog sticks, and even create custom profiles for different games. This level of customization adds another layer of personalization to your gaming experience.

The Gaming experience

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Gaming experience with the LeadJoy M1

The Leadjoy M1 offers a seamless gaming experience on iPhones. Whether you’re playing casual mobile games or intense console-like games, the controller enhances your gameplay significantly.

The precise control and responsive buttons allow for smoother movements and quicker reactions, giving you an edge over your opponents. The Leadjoy M1 truly elevates the mobile gaming experience.

LeadJoy M1B as a 3DS console emulator

If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s handheld gaming console, the Leadjoy M1 can also be used as a 3DS emulator. The controller’s compatibility with popular emulator apps allows you to play your favorite 3DS games on your iPhone.

This opens up a whole new world of gaming possibilities, bringing back nostalgic memories of classic Nintendo games.

Pros and cons

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Pros

High build quality and ergonomic design

Precise control and responsive mechanical buttons

Compatibility with iOS 13 or above iPhones

Adjustable handle for a secure fit

Customizable settings through the app

Enhanced gaming experience on mobile

Cons

Requires Lightning port for connection

It may not be compatible with all mobile games

Some users may find the controller stiff initially

It is not compatible with the iPhone 15

Notable games and experiences

Some games are just better on the M1. Ever tried Genshin Impact or Steam Link? They’re rad on this device!

Genshin Impact: With the M1 and a controller, it feels like you’re actually in Teyvat, ready to play.

Steam Link: Play PC games on your handheld device with a controller without any latency.

Wrapping it up: our take on LeadJoy M1

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

So, you’ve been through the ins and outs of LeadJoy M1. You’ve seen its stellar performance features, its compatibility with iOS, and even some potential usability issues.

We’ve also taken you on a journey through DS emulation capabilities and how it can elevate your gaming experience. And let’s not forget those alternative perspectives we explored.

But here’s the bottom line: is the LeadJoy M1 worth your hard-earned dough? Well, if top-notch performance, seamless compatibility with iOS, and an elevated gaming experience sound like your cup of tea, then absolutely!

Sure, there might be a few hiccups along the way – no product is perfect after all. But hey, that’s part of the adventure! So why wait? Dive into this exciting world of advanced mobile gaming with LeadJoy M1 today.

