Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 is an absolute workhorse that’s not just powerful but also absolutely gorgeous. Luckily for everyone, it’s also on sale at Best Buy right now with a solid $300 discount.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is usually available for $1,299.99, but you can now get it for $999.99, which means it’s the perfect time to get this one added to your cart.

$300 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $999.99 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, now available for $999, has a 13.5” PixelSense touch screen and robust Intel Evo Platform Core i5, offering a balance of productivity and portability. The 512GB SSD storage and 8GB memory ensure smooth multitasking and data management. What We Like: Runs on the Intel Evo platform with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for seamless multitasking.

513GB SSD storage gives enough room to store digital files without sacrificing speed and efficiency.

13.5” vibrant PixelSense touchscreen that delivers crisp visuals. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The perfect laptop for any job

Powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and with 8GB of RAM, Microsoft’s laptop was clearly designed for multitasking. The combination is perfect for juggling a ton of Chrome tabs and various apps needed for work and fun. We all know just how demanding Chrome can be on your machine.

This laptop has a colorful 13.5-inch touchscreen, so you can easily switch between using the mouse and using your finger to open apps and move things around.

If you’re worried about storage space, you shouldn’t because this laptop comes equipped with a 512GB SSD. That’s plenty for all your work files and even some light games to play in your off time.

Microsoft claims the Surface Laptop 5 can run for up to 18 hours straight when it comes to battery life, but it’s probably going to be less than that if you actually use it for demanding tasks.

Of course, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 isn’t just about work. Thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, it’s also a laptop that’s great for watching movies and shows.

So, go ahead and grab the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $300 off for a limited time, as you never know when the deal will expire.

$300 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $999.99 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, now available for $999, has a 13.5” PixelSense touch screen and robust Intel Evo Platform Core i5, offering a balance of productivity and portability. The 512GB SSD storage and 8GB memory ensure smooth multitasking and data management. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news