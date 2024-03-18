While it’s true that you can game on any screen, it really makes a difference when you’re using a gaming monitor. Seriously, please prove me wrong.

Thankfully, the MSI MEG381CQR Plus gaming monitor is now on sale, making for the perfect opportunity to grab one for yourself.

Usually, the MSI MEG381CQR Plus is available for $799.99, but it can now be had for a modest $699.99, making this the lowest price we’ve seen for this model thus far.

MSI MEG381CQR Plus 38" Gaming Monitor $799.99 $699.99 The MSI MEG381CQR gets its best price yet in this new discount session over at Amazon. The 38-inch gaming monitor has a high resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, and Gsync Ultimate certification. What We Like: Has a 3840 x 1600 display resolution.

Rapid ISP Panel with 1ms response time.

175Hz refresh rate for smoother frames.

Play games like you were meant to

Listen, we know that the biggest factor in playing your favorite games in optimal conditions is how good your hardware setup is, but you really shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a monitor either.

The MSI MEG381CQR Plus is a large 38-inch monitor with a max resolution of 3840×1600.

Moreover, the monitor also has a refresh rate of 175Hz, which is important because this will ensure your gaming experience is smooth. Basically, your fast-paced games won’t look choppy on this MSI monitor.

G-Sync Certified

Another feature of this monitor is that it comes with G-Sync Ultimate certification. This certification ensures that the monitor has been tested and guarantees excellent visuals, vibrant colors, and fast response times.

Plus, if you’re into streaming, this monitor will make things easier because it comes with a camera cradle to easily install your webcam. The monitor also has a built-in mouse bungee to help organize your mouse cable—everyone hates a crowded desk.

So go ahead and place your order for the MSI MEG381CQR Plus at its best price of $699.99.

