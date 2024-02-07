Nearby Share is now Quick Share on Windows after new update

The Nearby Share and Quick Share merger is moving forward – maybe at a slow pace, but it is indeed moving.

Google recently rolled out Quick Share on Pixel and non-Galaxy devices, and now, the search engine company has updated Nearby Share for Windows with its latest logo, according to 9to5Google.

The Windows app now says “Quick Share from Google”

Google has made a few changes through the new update, which is live with version 1.0.1444.0. However, the company has yet to refresh the download page.

Meanwhile, the new changes don’t translate to anything major. Google has simply replaced the older “double helix” logo with the new two arrows arraigned in a circle icon.

The Windows app now says “Quick Share from Google” rather than “Nearby Share from Google.”

In addition, there’s a banner at the bottom explaining how Nearby Share has become Quick Share.

On the other hand, Google hasn’t changed the name of the folder where the received files are stored, but you can do it manually.

Interestingly, this new update comes after Samsung said that its file transfer application and Google’s Nearby Share for Windows won’t merge until Q3 of 2024.

While Samsung has started implementing its file transfer app on Android, it is avoiding the Play Google services and doing everything through its own Galaxy Store.

