Deals
Need a soundbar? Samsung has some deeply discounted right now
These prices are good until March 27, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this.
If your current TV audio setup is sounding a bit stale these days, do yourself a favor get yourself a soundbar. And if you’re looking to get one on the cheap, Samsung’s Discover sale offers up a few options at some really attractive prices.
So, what’s up for grabs? Well, you have a few options. Prices range from as low as $140 to $250. And the best part? All of the soundbars featured in this deal include a subwoofer and wall mount. Here’s what Samsung has up for grabs:
- A650 3.1ch Soundbar: $249.99 (originally $400)
- A550 2.1ch Soundbar: $199.99 (originally $280)
- A450 2.1ch Soundbar: $139.99 (originally $200)
If a new soundbar purchase is on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out what Samsung is offering in this deal.
And if you plan on pulling the trigger anytime soon, just be sure to do it sooner than later – these prices are good until March 27. Click the button below for more info.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Anker’s Spring sale saves you up to 40% on a bunch of charging gear
- Save up to $300 on a Frame TV during this limited-time Samsung sale
- Save $50 on a 2TB portable SSD drive from Samsung
- Huge Samsung sale saves you $100 on a new Galaxy S21 FE
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.