New Galaxy S25 leak confirms ‘Hey Gemini’ wake phrase

For years, the “Hey Google”/”Ok Google” wake phrase has been synonymous with invoking Google Assistant across devices like smartphones, smart displays, and Chromebooks.

However, Google’s evolving focus toward Gemini AI raises questions about its future, especially given the lack of a dedicated “Hey Gemini” wake phrase.

Currently, “Hey Google” is the shared hot phrase for both Google Assistant and Gemini AI on Android, depending on the user’s default setting.

This dual functionality, however, may not last much longer.

Soon, you will summon Google’s AI with ‘Hey Gemini’ wake phrase

Image: Tecnoblog

Hints about a dedicated “Hey Gemini” wake word first surfaced in the context of Google’s Android XR platform, unveiled last year.

Android XR is designed to power AR/VR devices like Samsung’s “Project Moohan” smart glasses and heavily integrates Gemini AI.

Teasers for Android XR showcase “Hey Gemini” as the exclusive wake word, reflecting the platform’s lack of support for Google Assistant.

Recent leaks suggest that the “Hey Gemini” hot word may soon arrive on smartphones.

A promotional leak from Brazilian site Tecnoblog (via: Android Police) reveals marketing materials for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, which is set to launch on January 22.

One image explicitly references “Oi Google Gemini,” which translates to “Hey Google Gemini,” alongside a demo of Gemini parsing and summarizing YouTube videos while integrating with Samsung Notes.

This capability highlights Gemini’s ability to seamlessly integrate AI features like advanced text parsing and contextual insights into daily tasks.

However, a notable discrepancy exists: the promotional materials use “Hey Google Gemini” rather than the simpler “Hey Gemini” seen in Android XR demos.

This extended phrase feels counterintuitive, as it complicates rather than simplifies the user experience.

Word on the internet is that the final implementation would be a simpler and more sophisticated “Hey Gemini” command.

If accurate, the leak aligns with broader expectations for the Galaxy S25, including AI advancements like Now Brief and Gemini-focused integrations.

