New Google Search feature makes it easier to find what you are looking for

If you’ve ever searched anything on Google (and if you are reading this, I’m going to be bold enough to say that you have), then you’ve probably come across some issues with search results. One main issue is that the Google search result snippet might be relevant, but when you go to the link, you have a hard time finding the section referenced in the snippet.

Sometimes, you can find it easily enough, sometimes you can use Ctrl+F to pinpoint the relevant part, and sometimes you just have to admit defeat and return to Google Search and try again. Now, when you click on a featured link in Google Search, you’ll be taken directly to the snippet on the actual website. To make it even more obvious, Google will highlight the text that matches the snippet.

It’s important to note that the feature is only available on featured links (the ones you see at the top of some search result pages that are blocked off from the rest). You can see how it looks below.

One of the most interesting parts of this new feature, is that website owners don’t actually have to do anything to their websites to make this functionality work. Google has touched on how this works in a tweet, stating that “There is no markup needed by webmasters. This happens automatically, using Scroll To Text for HTML pages.”

This feature has been available on AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) delivered websites since the end of 2018, but it’s great to see this coming to the pure version of Google Search.

It should be noted that this functionality doesn’t work on all browsers, but you should have no issues with it on Google Chrome.

