New leak reveals OPPO Find N3 Flip design switch

Newly leaked images show the OPPO Find N3 Flip, with a familiar design of some components.

OPPO is currently the only smartphone manufacturer with foldables to rival Samsung’s Z Fold and Z Flip ranges.

We’ve got a look at the design of OPPO’s newest flip phone, thanks to a couple of timely leaks.

The leak showcases OPPO Find N3 Flip’s new camera bump

Digital Chat Station on Weibo and Indian tech outlet Pricebaba (via Wayback Machine) posted the new renders and CAD files of the OPPO Find N3 Flip.

Both posts are now removed, but we managed to save the images. The leaked renders showcase the new rear design of the OPPO Find N3 Flip.

However, the new foldable renders are different from the previous ones.

The older renders showed three camera modules in a line, reminiscent of the Find N2 Flip or the Samsung Galaxy S range.

Source: Pricebaba

The new renders show all the rear cameras have been placed onto a single camera island with the Hasselblad branding.

If that camera module looks familiar, it’s because that’s the design on any recent OnePlus device.

The tipsters say that the trio of rear cameras will be a 50MP main with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP telephoto. The selfie camera will be 32MP.

We’re wondering if the same OnePlus 11 5G cameras will be used. If so, the 8MP ultrawide could be a typo, as the OnePlus device has a 38MP ultrawide sensor instead.

OPPO Find N3 Flip expected specs

Source: Digital Chat Station

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED internal folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3-inch cover display on the outside.

Unfortunately, we are unaware of the N3 Flip’s battery size, but it is expected to feature 67W fast charging, and the device will come with ColorOS 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The Pricebaba leaks say the devices are expected to be launched in China by the end of the month, with a global launch scheduled for September.

