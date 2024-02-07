New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro delivers better video quality

Ring, the global provider of smart home security products, has launched its latest addition to the doorbell family, the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.

This innovative doorbell is set to provide homeowners with improved functionality and enhanced security features.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is equipped with a rechargeable battery and a crystal-clear 1080p HD video camera, motion sensors, and night vision, enabling homeowners to keep an eye on their property day and night.

The doorbell boasts two-way audio, allowing homeowners to communicate with visitors through their smartphones, the company announced in a blog post.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro also has improved audio quality, making it easier to communicate with visitors at the door.

The device also comes with advanced noise cancellation technology, which means that homeowners can hear what’s happening outside their door even in noisy environments.

One of the most significant selling points of the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is its compatibility with Alexa. This means that homeowners can use their Amazon Echo devices to view footage from their doorbell, as well as speak to visitors at the door.

This feature is particularly useful for those who are unable to get to the door quickly or those who are away from home.

The sleek design of the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro makes it a perfect fit for any home, with its slim profile and customizable faceplates available in satin nickel, pearl white, Venetian bronze, and black.

Homeowners can choose the color that suits their home’s exterior best.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is available for purchase on the Ring website, from Amazon, and through select retailers for $249.99 and will ship on March 6th.

With its customizable design, enhanced security features, and easy installation process, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is set to become a must-have for homeowners looking to keep their homes safe and secure.

