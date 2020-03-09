Nintendo has a new fun arcade simulator for the Nintendo Switch

Slots have been one of the biggest mini-games in the world for hundreds of years, once a metal box with built-in rotating drums that dealt playing cards and was won depending on poker hands, now a fully digital video game that deals numerous different symbols, all with a particular meaning and purpose. The idea of the slot machine has definitely changed over the years, yet it’s always been the same thrilling, spin-for-luck game that gets everyone on their toes, searching eagerly for that big, satisfying payout.

Nintendo Switch game developers ‘Digital Game Group,’ have recently made an interesting addition to their fun-filled arcade game playlist, Lots of Slots. The Las Vegas Casino style slots game which features non-stop slots of all kinds. The player starts with 25,000 coins, can play 15 different types of slot machines, and gets countless bonus spins and big attractive rewards when leveling up. The different slot machine types include; Aliens VS Slots, Cats & Dogs, Gladiators and many many more!

Lots of Slots gives us the Casino Slot Machines experience without having to pay to play. This certainly is a great idea to make the game playable by teenagers under the legal age to gamble, so they can still enjoy the thrilling feeling of playing your luck to win, without having to limit themselves from gambling too much and not put anything on the line.

Although, if you want to play slots for real money, we advise that you be responsible and play at your own risk. Real money slots have become more accessible than ever nowadays, with countless online casinos to choose from. Some more advisable to play on than others, but if you don’t know which ones to use or not to use, there are also websites that rank the online casinos to give you a vague idea of which ones are best. The modern world clearly made a big difference for slots, making the game accessible anywhere, at any time and for anyone.

You can enjoy the thrill in any way you like it, Either gambling real money or free, and either in the Casino or at the comfort of your own home! Lots of slots gives us the best of both worlds, by teaching us the experience first hand, with real Vegas Casino based slots which we can try out for free, guaranteed to give us the most realistic Vegas Casino Slots experience out there!

