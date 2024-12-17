Latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak bares all, from mockups to logo

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The rumor mill has been overflowing with Nintendo Switch 2 leaks for the last week. In the most recent leak, dbrand provided us with the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

Now, a leak from an anonymous Reddit user claims to have gotten their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 and dock.

While there is no way to prove the validity of this leak, the moderators over at r/nintendoswitch2 seem convinced by the proof sent by the user privately.

Almost accurate mockups of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its logo are here

So, the first leaker confirms that the name of the Nintendo Switch’s successor is indeed Nintendo Switch 2. The leaker even described the logo, which was promptly mocked up by the leaker SexDrugsAndMarmalade.

Image: SexDrugsAndMarmalade

Unfortunately, no image of the device was posted. Releasing the image would have revealed the leakers’ identities and exposed them to a lawsuit.

That said, multiple users, including the user u/stardew92, shared Switch 2 mockups after the post came to light, which accurately showcased the device.

However, the leaker has provided several new details. We already knew the device was larger than its predecessor and had a new “C” button on the right-hand side. However, the leak describes specific mechanisms besides the new Joycons.

If the leak is accurate, the magnets that attach the Joycons to the device are the buttons themselves. While skeptical, the detail is so strange that we are forced to believe it.

The Joycons also have a hidden feature, but the leaker didn’t reveal it. They only said, “think lasers.” We are unsure what it means, but it could be related to the Nintendo Wii Remote.

Earlier leaks revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 would pack an LCD screen, which is unfortunate. However, due to the upgraded hardware, it will be able to run games at 4K 30FPS while docked.

While the display is slightly larger, the overall weight will remain the same, and there’s a USB-C port on the top, which could be an extra charging port.

Additionally, the ZL and ZR buttons are apparently slightly larger.

Leak provides information on the Nintendo Switch 2 dock

The leaks revealed while the overall design of the dock remains the same and retains the same functionality, it is slightly shorter and rounder.

So, a better portation of the Switch 2 display will pop out while docked, which the company may use to show relevant information, like the battery information.

Image: stardew92

However, this is just speculation, as the leaker didn’t turn on the device but saw a special edition launch game with a “9” in the title, which could be Mario Kart 9.

The design for other parts of the device will also remain the same, like the game cartridge slot; it has the same shape as the existing hardware, which makes sense as the Nintendo Switch 2 is already confirmed to support Nintendo Switch games.

However, the leaker has mentioned that the Switch 2 games will have a slightly different design, specifically the teeth on the cartridge, to prevent customers from using them on existing hardware.

The ports are also the same as those on the first console: two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.

As for the release date, the leaker has mentioned an official announcement is coming in January, so the wait is not long.

What are your thoughts on this massive Switch 2 leak? Does it get you excited for the launch of the next-gen Nintendo console? Tell us more in the comments, down below, or reach out via our Twitter or Facebook.

