Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit makes an appearance at CES 2025 

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

CES 2025 has been a banger, with announcements like RTX 50 series GPUs, Samsung’s Vision AI, new LG OLED EVO TVs, Withings’ smart mirror, and the Lenovo Legion Go S — the first third-party handheld running SteamOS.

And now, the successor of the OG handheld console, the Nintendo Switch 2, has appeared at CES 2025. However, it’s not the genuine Switch 2, but well-prepped dummy units.

Genki claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 dummy units were made from the actual console

At CES 2025, Numerama spotted Genki, an accessory maker, showing off accessories for the Switch 2.

Genki showcased eight accessories, which will be released “in April” at the same time as the console. They also showed mockups of the console, including the new magnetic Joy-Con.

VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025.



L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQ — Numerama (@Numerama) January 8, 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 dummy units, shown off at CES, were larger than the original Switch. The second USB-C port is also visible on top.

Genki even has a video of the Joy-con 2 controllers, which they showed off at the booth. You can also watch it on their website.

The video shows the new optical sensor and a new C button on the right Joy-Con, the functionality of which remains a mystery. However, Genki was not able to test games with its new controllers.

According to the report, the most interesting rumor at CES was that you could buy a genuine Nintendo Switch 2 on the black market if you put enough money into it.

Image: Numerama

Unfortunately, we cannot validate this rumor, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

Additionally, accessory makers like Genki claim that their dummy units were made from the actual console, so they are not just a 3D blueprint.

As they are not officially partnered with Nintendo, nothing prevents them from disclosing this information before Nintendo releases the console.

If their claim is valid and the dummy units they showed off were made from the actual console, the original Switch 2 must be available somewhere. Otherwise, these will just be speculation.

And you do not make third-party controllers and show them off at CES based on speculation alone.

Nintendo Switch was a serious hit and racked up quite the following in its time. Rumors suggest its direct successor, presumed to be named the Nintendo Switch 2, will be announced before 31st March 2025.

Excited about the Nintendo Switch 2? Do you like the design we’ve seen through leaks so far? Tell us below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news