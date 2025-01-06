Fresh leak may have revealed Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

It’s no secret anymore that Nintendo is working on the Switch’s successor, likely to be named the Nintendo Switch 2, based on the previous leaks.

Meanwhile, the Japanese console maker has been pretty secretive about the details of its next portable console, including the design, colors, and hardware—pretty much everything we want to know.

However, Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have been hot for the past few weeks, ranging from rumored hardware specs to alleged dummy units.

This week’s leak may have provided us with the best look at the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons.

Nintendo is going for muted colors for the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons

The alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con images come from a Reddit post that showcases the controller from different angles. The controller is primarily black, with a hint of blue on the inside.

While we cannot confirm the legitimacy of these images, they match previous next-gen Joy-Con rumors, such as the larger SL and SR buttons and the trigger right next to the ZR trigger.

A serial number is also visible, which doesn’t do anything for us but could get the leaker into a lot of trouble if the leak is the real deal.

Based on the images, Nintendo also seems to be opting for more muted colors this time around. The original Switch’s Joy-Cons were Red and Blue by default, but the next-gen controller is mostly black.

The blue is still present on the inside, but once the Joy-Con is connected to the controller, it will be hidden entirely.

And that’s it. We still don’t have enough credible information on the Switch’s successor.

However, the company did say that an announcement will be made within this fiscal year, which ends on March 31st, 2025.

Meanwhile, the leaker who revealed the name of the next Nintendo console claims that the announcement is scheduled for this month.

So, let’s see what happens. January is far from over, and we already have a few exciting announcements scheduled for this month.

One more would be welcomed, especially from Nintendo.

What do you think about this new Switch 2 leak? Do you like the look of the Joy-Cons? Tell us your thoughts in the comments down below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news