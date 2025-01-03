Nintendo Switch 2 could offer 4K gameplay using AI upscaling

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is constantly making headlines with new leaks and rumors revealing what to expect from the upcoming handheld console.

A recently unearthed Nintendo patent highlights its intent to employ machine learning for image conversion, paving the way for efficient AI upscaling.

Moreover, a few images shared on Reddit purportedly show the Switch 2’s motherboard, which features a CPU socket and a design suited for improved graphical performance.

Nintendo Switch 2 may be powerful enough to handle 4K resolution

The leaked motherboard also confirms backward compatibility through a cartridge slot, a USB-C port, and support for Nintendo’s proprietary slim physical media.

However, limitations in cartridge data storage may necessitate additional downloads for larger games.

Early speculation suggests that the Switch will utilize a modified Nvidia T239 chip — an upgrade from the T234.

This will bring its power in line with the PlayStation 4 generation and promising a considerable upgrade over the original Switch.

Filed in July 2023 and published on December 31, 2024, the patent outlines a system that enhances images to higher resolutions without burdening physical storage.

Notably, the patent hints at the ability to upscale from 520p to 1080p and 1080p to 4K.

While the original Switch, powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1, maxed out at 720p in handheld mode and 1080p when docked, the Switch 2 is aiming to deliver 4K gameplay.

Achieving this resolution requires four times the output of its predecessor, which will likely be facilitated through AI upscaling technology.

Journalist Laura Kate highlighted the patent’s implications for fitting high-quality games on smaller-capacity physical media, potentially allowing the Switch 2 to balance visuals with efficient storage.

Nintendo has confirmed it plans to reveal the Switch 2 before April 2025, with production seemingly in full swing.

So far, we know that Nintendo Switch 2 will support games of the original console, it may have an additional button, and it could support 4K resolution.

What do you think about AI upscaling on a Nintendo handheld? Would you buy a Switch 2 only for this reason? Hit us up with your thoughts in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news