With the Nintendo Direct event approaching, several industry analysts have shared their opinions on the price of the Nintendo Switch 2, according to Bloomberg.

The Nintendo Switch is indeed one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Despite not being as powerful as the likes of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, the Switch found its success, and at $299, its affordability may have been the biggest contributing factor.

Now that the Nintendo Direct event is knocking at the door, where the company is set to unveil more details about its next-gen console and games, several industry analysts have weighed in, and they expect the device to be more expensive than the original, synonymously.

The general consensus is around a $400 plus price tag for the Switch 2

Image: KnowTechie

Nintendo officially unveiled the OG Switch’s successor back in January.

It was sudden; no one was expecting it, but we aren’t complaining, although we believe Switch 2 turned into a worst-kept secret due to too many leaks, and Nintendo was forced to unveil the device a bit early.

Either way, the Nintendo Switch 2 teaser revealed a more rounded design, a completely redesigned kickstand with a wider tilt, a new dock, magnetic joy-con controllers, and a muted black color scheme with blue and orange accents.

Now, Bloomberg has produced a report in which several industry analysts have weighed their opinions regarding Switch 2’s price.

An analyst from Toyo Securities, Hideki Yasuda, speculates a $499 price tag for the next-generation Switch. He said,

The original Switch’s NVIDIA chip is estimated to cost $80 per unit, while the Switch 2’s chip is likely to be in the $130-$150 range.

On the other hand, other industry veterans like Serkan Toto, Yijia Zhai of UBS, and Robin Zhu of Sanford C Bernstein speculate that Nintendo will set a tad lower price tag at $399 for the Switch 2.

However, they also said external factors like US tariffs may influence its price.

A June launch would be sublime

Image: YouTube Screenshot

Besides the price details, Zhu believes Nintendo is gearing up to launch the Switch 2 in June.

Furthermore, he says the company has a first-day inventory of 6 million to 8 million units, which would make it the biggest console launch ever.

In contrast, Bloomberg notes that the OG Switch only sold 2.7 million units in its first month.

Macquarie Capital analyst Hiroshi Yamashina chimes in, predicting that Nintendo will sell around 20 million units by the end of the console’s first year.

Nintendo Direct is scheduled for April 2 at 9 AM ET, roughly two weeks away, and the company is expected to unveil more details on Switch 2 and its games.

What do you think about the potential pricing of the Nintendo Switch 2? Would you still buy it for $500? Tell us what you think in the comments, down below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

