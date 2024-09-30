This trick will instantly improve your PlayStation 5 experience

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The PlayStation 5 recently received a UI upgrade, including a new personalized set-up called Welcome Hub. This update lets you customize the console’s home screen widgets and backgrounds.

And now, a PlayStation enthusiast has unearthed and shared a tip for improving the console’s overall aesthetics. Let’s check out what you can do with the PlayStation 5’s home screen and how to do it, at least until you can scratch your itch with the PS5 Pro.

Customize your PlayStation 5 home screen with widgets

With the update, Sony added widgets as customization options for the PlayStation 5. You can improve the aesthetics of your console’s home screens by customizing the widgets. More specifically, there is a way to move your widgets to the bottom of the screen rather than to the left.

By default, at least three widgets are locked to the left screen, but you can move them to the bottom. According to a Reddit post (via Comicbook), you should start with nine widgets: three you want and six random ones.

Next, use the square button to move the widgets. Make sure the three you want are at the bottom of each row. After that, disable the widgets you don’t like, leaving only the three at the bottom.

Image: Reddit

This trick will instantly enhance the appearance of your console’s UI. Unlike the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5 has far less customization options. Sony has added several new options since the console arrived in 2020, but still, they aren’t on par with what the PlayStation 4 provided.

It’s unclear whether Sony will continue to upgrade the PlayStation 5 home screen with the future update. Considering that the console’s age is nearly halfway through, the Welcome Hub upgrade may be the most that PlayStation 5 receives.

To recall, most of the modifications made to the PlayStation 4 home screen occurred during the first half of the device’s existence. Thus, Sony may not significantly change or improve the PlayStation 5 home screen.

Did you try this trick and did it help? Or do you want Sony to release bigger changes to the PS5 UI? Tell us how you feel in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to our Twitter and Facebook for more.

