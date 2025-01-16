Nintendo gives first look at the Switch 2, confirms 2025 debut

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

At this point, the existence of the Nintendo Switch 2 is the worst-kept secret in the video game world. Even an accessory maker showcased a dummy unit based on the original at CES 2025.

But the day of reckoning is finally here: Nintendo has officially announced the successor to the OG Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2.

Through a short two-minute, Nintendo has unveiled its new-generation console and its design, and surprise, surprise! It’s the same design that has been leaked multiple times in recent months.

Nintendo Switch 2 appears in black with a rounded design and magnetic joy-con controllers

The Nintendo Switch 2 will sport a more rounded design. It will also have a redesigned kickstand with a wider tilt, a new dock, magnetic joy-con controllers, and more.

Nintendo is also opting for muted colors this time around. While the entire device is black, the inside, which connects to the device via magnets, has blue and orange (or a different shade of red) accents.

Image: Nintendo

As for the teaser, it showed a new Mario Kart game running on the new console, and that’s all.

More information about the new console and the games will be showcased at the Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

The most interesting part of the reveal, aside from the new console, is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to play both digital and physical versions of original Switch games.

However, the company did say that a few of the original Switch games may not be partially or completely supported on the Switch.

Nintendo promised to discuss the matter further in detail at a later date, likely during the Nintendo Direct event.

