When the Nintendo Switch first hit shelves in 2017, it was the hottest ticket in town – and scalpers made a killing. But Nintendo’s not about to let history repeat itself with the Switch 2.

The company’s master plan to outsmart those pesky resellers? Make so many consoles that demand is always met. Genius, right?

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa spelled it out in a recent Q&A: “As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand.”

It’s a bold strategy and one that hinges on Nintendo having learned from past mistakes.

Remember when the Switch first launched, only to become nearly impossible to find due to supply chain constraints? Those were halcyon days for scalpers, who made bank selling the console at wildly inflated prices.

But Furukawa insists those component shortages are behind them, and this time around, they’re ready to meet demand head-on.

The stakes are high. The Switch has been a phenomenal success, selling over 141 million units worldwide since its launch. And while the Switch 2 remains officially unannounced (though confirmed to be arriving before March 2025), the hype is already building.

Some rumors suggest it could launch as early as Q1 2025, with an OLED version potentially already in production.

Of course, Nintendo’s antiscalping plan isn’t just about flooding the market. The company is also exploring other measures, taking into account regional circumstances and legal limitations.

And they’ve had some practice – remember when they cracked down on leaks ahead of Nintendo Direct showcases? Furukawa says they’ve tightened up security, working with vendors and implementing ongoing education for employees.

Still, the real test will come when the Switch 2 finally hits shelves. Will Nintendo really be able to produce enough to satiate those day-one buyers, leaving nothing for scalpers to swoop in on?

It’s a lofty goal, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s the company that’s managed to make a console shortage feel like a permanent state of being. Bring on the Switch 2, and let’s hope there’s one for everyone.

