Nintendo Switch Online is currently experiencing outages in the US and parts of Europe

UPDATE 3/17/2020, 12:34pm EST: After Nintendo’s eShop experienced issues, we are seeing that it is back up and running at this time.

If you are stuck at home due to social distancing from the coronavirus (or maybe you just have the day off), your Nintendo Switch is probably getting quite the workout. Sadly, at the time of this writing, Nintendo’s online service, Switch Online, is currently experiencing outages across the US. This also includes issues with Nintendo’s eShop.

Nintendo’s network status page confirms this, stating simply “Unable to connect to the network service.”

While there are plenty of things to do on your Switch that don’t require access to the company’s online services, online multiplayer games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 are currently unavailable.

It is unclear if this is related to strain on the network or not, Xbox Live was also down for a handful of hours over the weekend and Steam is seeing record numbers of users playing games through the platform (Rocket League had over 350,000 people playing concurrently yesterday).

We’ll update this post when we know more.

