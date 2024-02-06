Secure your passwords and save money with NordPass, now 56% off

I don’t know about you, but remembering all my passwords is a nightmare most days. Thankfully, there are tools like NordPass that can help.

NordPass is our favorite password manager, and there are many reasons why we love it, starting with the fact that it has saved me on more occasions than I can count. Oh, and the best part is that it’s currently on sale!

From today through March 20th, NordPass is slashing its prices in half. The two-year Premium plan gets a 56% discount, and subscribers also get three months free. You’ll end up paying about $1.29/month, which is great, no matter how you put it.

Editor's Pick NordPass 4.5 Starts at $1.29 NordPass is our go-to choice for password management, it's sleek, user-friendly, and packs a punch when it comes to security. What We Like: Zero-Knowledge Architecture: Ensures that your passwords and data are encrypted on your device before reaching their servers for ultimate privacy.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, allowing quick access to stored passwords and personal information with minimal effort.

Secure Password Sharing: Makes sharing passwords with family or colleagues safe and hassle-free, enhancing collaborative security practices.

Data Breach Scanner: Regularly checks to see if your personal information has been exposed in a breach, offering proactive security measures. See Current Offer

The two-year Family plan also gets a 53% discount, bringing the price down to $2.79/month. If you’re running a business, they also have dedicated plans that will cost you $2.69 per user per month.

NordPass is an innovative tool that makes managing passwords a breeze. With NordPass, you can securely store all your passwords in one place and easily access them whenever needed.

One of the most useful features of NordPass is its ability to generate strong and unique passwords for you. This means that you no longer have to worry about using the same password for multiple accounts or using a weak password that is easy to guess.

NordPass can generate complex passwords that are virtually impossible to crack, making your accounts safer and more secure.

Video: YouTube / NordPass

Another great NordPass feature is its autofill function. With NordPass, you no longer have to waste time typing in your passwords every time you log in to a website. NordPass can automatically fill in your login credentials for you, saving you time and hassle.

NordPass also offers a range of other useful features, such as password sharing, secure notes, and two-factor authentication. These features are designed to make your online experience safer and more convenient.

So what are you waiting for? Offers like these don’t just last forever. Do yourself a favor and stop having to remember every password. Remember, this deal is good through March 20, don’t miss out.

