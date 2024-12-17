OLED iPad Mini, foldable iPad Pro launch timelines tipped again

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) suggests that Apple will transition its iPad lineup to OLED displays starting in 2026, with a folding iPad launching soon after.

According to DSCC, Apple plans to release an 8.5-inch OLED iPad mini in 2026, a prediction that aligns with earlier statements from DSCC CEO Ross Young.

The report further states that Apple will upgrade its 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models to OLED by 2027.

Earlier, it was speculated that OLED iPad Air models wouldn’t arrive until 2028, but this new rumor changes that.

Moreover, Young says that Samsung Display will supply the OLED panels for these iPad models.

Either in 2027 or in 2028, but a foldable iPad Pro is indeed coming

Additionally, DSCC predicts an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro will be released in 2027.

This rumor aligns with separate rumors suggesting a similar device the size of two iPad Pros placed side by side, though other sources, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, place its launch in 2028.

Gurman notes that Apple’s industrial design team has developed prototypes with a “nearly invisible crease” for this large foldable iPad.

He envisions it functioning as a hybrid device incorporating elements of both Macs and iPads, potentially supporting macOS apps by 2028.

While iPads currently run iPhone apps, Gurman argues that future versions of iPadOS could handle macOS apps, enhancing the appeal of such a premium device.

Rumors of a foldable iPad have circulated for years, with smaller foldable models potentially arriving as early as 2026 or 2027.

Gurman also highlights the ongoing development of a foldable iPhone, though its release is unlikely before 2026.

The DSCC report coincides with a rumored Apple internal display roadmap.

This roadmap also predicts OLED MacBook Pros in 2026 and an OLED MacBook Air in 2027, aligning with Apple’s broader transition to OLED technology across its product lineup.

